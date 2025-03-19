Pregnant elephant allegedly killed for meat near Assam-Meghalaya border

Jorabat, March 19: In a case of wildlife crime, a pregnant elephant was allegedly poached for its meat in the East Aprikula Proposed Reserve Forest (PRF), near the Assam-Meghalaya border.

The decomposed carcass, found deep inside the Sonapur Forest Range, suggests the elephant was killed about 15 days ago.

The incident occurred approximately at 30-minute trekkable distance from the Topatoli Beat, under which the area falls, confirmed Utpal Barman, deputy ranger, Sonapur Forest Range.

A veterinary team from Khetri conducted the post-mortem examination, revealing that the elephant was around 30 years old and pregnant at the time of its death. However, due to the advanced decomposition, crucial forensic details remain difficult to ascertain.

Forest officials suspect that poachers killed the elephant solely for its meat, as large portions of its flesh were removed before abandoning the body in the dense forest. The carcass, infested with maggots and in a petrified state, was later buried at the site following the autopsy.

The lack of timely detection has raised serious concerns about forest surveillance and patrolling in the protected area. Given the proximity of the crime scene to an official forest beat, residents have strongly criticized the Assam Forest Department for its failure to monitor wildlife effectively. "If a pregnant elephant can be poached and remain undiscovered for two weeks, it speaks volumes about the inefficiency of patrol teams," said a resident.

Though, the Sonapur forest range has launched an investigation, people are demanding a high-level inquiry and stricter enforcement to prevent future poaching incidents in the region.

- By Correspondent