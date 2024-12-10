Prashanta Phukan takes office as Assam's power minister, aims for 24/7 power supply

Guwahati, Dec 10: Prashanta Phukan, who assumed office as the Power Minister on Tuesday, ensured round-the-clock power supply across the state.

Expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his appointment, Phukan vowed to work towards improving the state’s power infrastructure during his tenure.

Phukan highlighted his plans for transforming Assam’s power sector, including potential remodeling of the department after consultations with the Chief Minister. He also stated his plans to hold discussions with APDCL officials at Bijulee Bhawan to assess the state’s power situation. "One and a half years is sufficient time to achieve my vision for Assam's power supply," he stated.

Phukan’s appointment comes amidst ongoing public protests against smart meters in Guwahati and other parts of Assam. Over the past two months, residents have expressed dissatisfaction with the installation of smart meters, citing issues such as inflated electricity bills and lack of transparency. Protesters have demanded a rollback of the smart meter initiative and urged the government to address their grievances.

The new Power Minister's focus on efficient supply and departmental reforms aims to address these challenges. Whether this will pacify the growing unrest over smart meters remains to be seen.