Power supply cut off in several areas in Guwahati, to be restored once water level recedes: APDCL

Guwahati, June 15: Heavy rains which lashed the city resulted in power cuts in several parts of Guwahati. The power supply was disrupted mainly due to flooding of streets forcing the electricity department to go for power shutdown as part of precautionary measures.

The power supply was stopped to prevent any untoward incidents of electrocution from happening in the flood-affected areas.



While regretting about the inconvenience caused, the Assam Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APDCL) has requested the public to remain alert and to avoid any untoward incident. They further informed that the power supply will be restored after the water level recedes to ensure safety of the residents in flood affected areas.









As informed by APDCL, as the Bishnujyoti path and Rukmininagar areas of Guwahati are submerged in water, power supply can be restored only after the water level recedes so to ensure safety of residents. The situation is being constantly monitored. pic.twitter.com/e0uKbzkeUN — Kamrup Metro District Administration (@DCKamrupMetro) June 15, 2022





Several electrical infrastructures have been damaged in various parts of Assam due to heavy rains. The APDCL earlier informed that restoration works are going on and the employees of APDCL are working on war footing manner to restore the lines as early as possible.

"Our people are constantly monitoring and lines will be restored once the water level recedes to safe level. Please co-operate with us at this hour of distress.Inconvenience caused in this regard is deeply regretted," APDCL said in a tweet.