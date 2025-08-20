Potholes, mud & flyover work: Commuting in Guwahati is survival game

Guwahati, August 20: Guwahati’s roads are turning into daily obstacle courses for commuters, thanks to ongoing flyover constructions.

In Chandmari, the rising Maharaj Prithu flyover and Lal Ganesh’s Cycle Factory junction tell the same story—potholes, uneven surfaces, and dust-choked stretches that make even short journeys taxing.

Rain only worsens the chaos, turning roads slippery and unpredictable. Traffic snarls add to the ordeal, forcing residents to weave through debris and mud as they head to work or business.

Each commute feels like navigating a reluctant adventure, testing patience and endurance, as the city struggles to balance development with daily life.

Some point out that poorly managed repairs often worsen the problem.

“It’s very difficult to drive here. Vehicles get stuck in so many potholes, and traffic builds up. Authorities sometimes throw sand to cover the holes, but it washes away in the rain, leaving mud and water behind,” said Mintu Rajbongshi, a commuter near Chandmari.









The flyover construction in Chandmari (AT Photo)

Some locals say even temporary measures could bring significant relief. “Authorities don’t even need to fully pitch the road; just temporary filling would ease commuters’ woes,” said a local resident.

For many, the road conditions have become a serious safety concern.

“The roads are in a horrible state. With so many potholes, one day a car might just topple over. Even covering a short stretch takes much longer,” said Jyoti Kumar Sarma, an elderly resident from Chandmari Colony.

Residents also note that the damaged roads have already caused accidents. "There have been accidents here due to the bad roads. Authorities must repair them as soon as possible,” said Santosh Barman, a local from Cycle Factory.









The footpaths near the roads are in a mess of their own (AT Image)

Daily commuters share the frustration, saying timely repairs could ease traffic and reduce risks. “If the roads were repaired, even temporarily, traffic jams would reduce, and commuting would be much easier,” said Moon Ali, a resident near Cycle Factory.

With monsoon rains worsening the situation, residents hope the authorities take urgent action for at least temporary fixes until the flyovers are completed.

For now, the daily ordeal of potholes, mud, and congestion continues to weigh heavily on Guwahati’s commuters.