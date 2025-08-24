Pothole-ridden MRD Road turns accident-prone, nearly 20 mishaps in a day

Guwahati, Aug 24: The stretch of the MRD Road in front of the PWD office, which is riddled with large potholes, witnessed number of road accidents as multiple two-wheelers skidded and fell throughout the day till the filing of the report on Saturday evening.

Employees of The Assam Tribune witnessed nearly 20 mishaps mostly involving two-wheelers. Among the victims were women and children. However, they escaped without grievous injuries.

Many of the victims were provided first-aid at the office of The Assam Tribune.

The two-wheeler drivers were unable to negotiate the uneven stretch safely as the portion turns slippery and full of potholes.

The condition of the road has remained deplorable for several months in a row in absence of maintenance. Rainfall has further added to the woes of the commuters, making the road muddy and dangerous.

Cleaning and reconstruction of drains have rendered the footpaths unusable, forcing pedestrians to walk along the slippery main road.

Despite repeated complaints and media reports, the State Public Works department continues to turn a blind eye. The contractor who is constructing the flyover ought to maintain the road in motorable condition during the project execution – a clause mentioned in the contract. Funds are earmarked for the purpose.

However, the contractor has been flouting the norms, and the government too has been indifferent, despite increasing inconvenience faced by commuters. The Chief Secretary too had recently directed maintenance of the road, but his directives too have been ignored. Complaints have also been lodged to the Prime Minister’s Office in this regard.









By

Staff Reporter