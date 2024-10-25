Potable water scarcity in Kamrup (M) leads to surge in dengue cases: Health Dept

Guwahati, Oct 25: Scarcity of potable water, which compels the residents to store water at their homes, has led to a rise in dengue cases in the city this year.

Talking to The Assam Tribune, a senior official of the Health department informed that more than 235 dengue cases have been reported in Kamrup (Metro) district and most of those cases were reported from Bhaskar Nagar, Geetanagar, Mathgharia and Bamunimaidam areas of the city.

Similarly, some dengue cases have also been from other parts of the city in a sporadic manner. No death in dengue has been reported in Kamrup (Metro) district so far.

The Health department also informed that this year most of the dengue cases reported in this season were found in the slum areas.

"Due to scarcity of potable water and frequent disruption of water supply, most people of the affected areas opt to store water in their houses, which turn into major breeding source for the Aedes mosquito, which is a vector of dengue disease. At the same time, flower pots also have been identified as breeding sources in the affected areas," the official said.

The official informed that in comparison to last year, Kamrup (Metro) district has witnessed a significant surge of dengue cases this year. Last year, the district reported around 160 dengue cases.

"We have seen a rapid surge of dengue cases in mid-September. As per data, more than 70 dengue cases were reported in the city during that period. Now the prevalence is showing a decreasing trend with around five cases reported during the last 24 hours. Around 32 dengue cases were reported in the district in the last one month,” the official said.

The number of dengue case will lessen further as the biting index of the mosquito will come down during winter season.

“We are conducting regular house-to-house survey to find out the breeding source of the mosquito, along with awareness camps among common people. Similarly, distribution of impregnated bed nets and release of larvivorous fish are also underway as part of the efforts to control the disease,” the official added.

-By Manash Pratim Dutta