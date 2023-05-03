Posing as cops, miscreants abduct youth from Minister Colony in Guwahati

Guwahati, May 3: In a shocking incident, six unidentified men including two, impersonating as policemen, abducted a youth from Minister Colony at Guwahati in broad daylight on Wednesday.

As per sources, the youth identified as Shantanu Mohan Roy was abducted by six unidentified men—four dressed as civilians and two impersonating as policemen.

Roy who was working as an electrician in Minister Colony, hails from Dhubri district.