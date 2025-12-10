Police say ‘no complaint yet’ on foreign guests’ harassment claim at Post Malone gig

Guwahati, Dec 10: Assam Police, on Wednesday, said they have not received any complaint so far regarding the alleged sexual harassment of two foreign attendees at the Post Malone concert in Guwahati, even as a viral social media post has drawn widespread attention.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Guwahati) Ankur Jain, said the department had attempted to contact the two women, identified online as Emma and Amina, after seeing the social media post, but had not received any response.

“We messaged them asking if they faced any issue and requested them to apprise us. It has been several hours, but we haven’t received any reply,” Jain told the press, urging them to reach out on the helpline number 626900535.

He added that neither the police nor the concert organisers, BookMyShow, had received any formal complaint from any attendee.

“Several mechanisms to raise complaints were in place at the venue, including instructions displayed in the ladies’ washrooms and other designated spots,” he noted, stressing that women’s safety remains a top priority for Assam Police.

“Any report would be addressed promptly,” Jain added.

The clarification comes after a UK-based travel vlogger, who goes by the handle “Discover with Emma”, posted on Instagram that she and her friend, were “touched without consent” shortly after entering the crowded venue at the Veterinary College Field in Khanapara on December 8.

The concert, attended by nearly 25,000 people, was the first major international concert held under Assam’s newly launched concert economy policy.

Earlier, in her post, Emma had said the incident unfolded within minutes of entering the venue, prompting them to move away from the dense crowd to the vendor area as they no longer felt safe.

However, she clarified that the incident should not be viewed as a reflection of Guwahati or its people, praising the city’s warmth and noting that most concert-goers behaved respectfully.

Her intention, she wrote, was to highlight that women deserve safe public spaces, especially at large gatherings.

The viral post has prompted renewed discussions about crowd management and safety infrastructure at major events in the city, but police maintain that any investigation can begin only after a formal complaint is lodged.