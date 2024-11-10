Police restrict entry to Bharalumukh station after detaining three for tree-felling protest

Guwahati, Nov 10: Three youth were detained in the early hours of Sunday for protesting in Bharalumukh against the felling of trees for the construction of a proposed flyover.

The detainees—Marshal Baruah, Angkuman Bordoloi, and Kamal Kumar—are being held at the Bharalumukh Police Station, where tight security measures have been implemented. Reports indicate that both supporters and media personnel are being barred from entering the police station.

The detentions reportedly follow an incident in which the trio, including artist Baruah, created graffiti with an “objectionable” slogan - "Kick Himanta Save Nature". The slogan was later reportedly altered to read - "Please Himanta Save Nature".

Nirmal Payeng, General Secretary of Jatiya Yuba Bahini, expressed strong opposition against the detention. “At a time when Jadav Payeng has created an entire forest, the government is attempting to construct flyovers by cutting down trees. Now, they’ve detained Marshal Baruah and other protesters who are known for raising awareness about the importance of trees. We are completely against this decision,” he said.

Earlier on Saturday, residents of Bharalumukh and students from various educational institutions took to the streets to protest the proposed tree felling for the construction of an overbridge at Railway Gate in the area.

Organised by the Bharalumukh Nagarik Samannay Raksha Samiti, the protesters gathered on Rohini Kumar Choudhury Road around 11 am, where they formed a human chain to oppose the move. For the past three days, students and residents have been holding evening protests to protect the trees.

Protesters stressed that while they support development, it must be transparent and consider those most affected by the project.

A senior citizen at the protest remarked, “These trees have been here longer than most of us. They have provided shade, fresh air, and a sense of peace in our busy city. Removing them for development will not only harm the environment but also erase a part of our collective memory. We need progress, but we must also protect our heritage and natural resources.”

A student alleged that the project was undertaken without proper planning or public consultation. Another student warned that the tree felling would not only destroy Guwahati’s heritage but also have long-term environmental consequences.

Among the protesters were Jyoti Prasad Agarwala's daughter, Gyanashri Pathak, and residents Phunu Mahanta, Runjan Bora, Swapnali Bora, Anindita Das, Palakshi Das, and Marshal Baruah, among many others.

Earlier, giving in to a similar protest by Guwahatians against tree-felling in and around the iconic Dighalaipukhuri, the state government had announced that under-construction GNB Road flyover will be realigned and no trees will be cut during its construction.