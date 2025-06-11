Police arrest 4 men for abduction & extortion of money in Guwahati

Guwahati, June 11: Four men have been arrested within 24 hours for abducting and extorting money from a man in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The victim, Munindra Das, was abducted from Machkhowa while he was on his way to sell vegetables. The accused took him in a four-wheeler, extorted Rs 1,500, and later released him near Kamakhya Gate.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sirajul Islam from Hatigaon, Babul Ali alias Jonab Ali from Sarthebari, and Jakir Ali and Saheb Ali from Hajo. According to police, two more suspects are still absconding.

Addressing the press at Bharalu Police Station, DCP (West) Padmanabh Baruah said that the car used in the crime had been rented. The vehicle belonged to a Panjabari resident who had rented it to Sirajul Islam. Islam then sublet it to Babul Ali, who used it along with the others for the abduction.

Baruah said the gang had come to Guwahati from Barpeta and were roaming areas like Paltan Bazar, Machkhowa, and Panbazar in the early hours, targeting lone individuals for extortion.

Of the four arrested, Saheb Ali was previously arrested in Satgaon for chain and mobile snatching, while Jakir Ali had been held in Hojai in 2023 for theft. Police suspect the group may also be involved in drug trafficking and petty theft.

“We are seeing a trend where drug addicts are involved in such crimes. Earlier, they used two-wheelers, now they seem to be using cars,” Baruah said.