PNB observes 'Vigilance Awareness Week' in Guwahati

Guwahati, Nov 4: In line with the Union Government's Vigilance Awareness Week being observed from October 31 to November 6, the Punjab National Bank's (PNB) Guwahati Zonal Office for North East (NE) organized a Walkathon on November 2 at Panbazar in Guwahati, stated a press release issued by the bank.

The Walk organised to raise awareness on Vigilance among common masses was led by the Zonal Head of PNB NE Shri Bikramjit Shom. Officials from the Zonal Office participated in the walk in active cooperation with the District Administration of Kamrup Metro district. Earlier, all employees of the Bank posted at various Administrative Offices and Branches across the State took the integrity pledge, vowing to prevent corruption in all forms and walks of life while making a conscious effort at building a nation free from the clutches of the evil and other malpractices.

The officials at PNB Zonal Office also paid homage to the Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Punjab National Bank, a Bank founded by the legendary Lala Lajpat Rai much before independence is known to be the 1st Swadeshi Bank of India.