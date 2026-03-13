PM Modi transfers PM-KISAN funds to 9.3 Cr farmers, highlights fertiliser subsidy

Guwahati, March 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released the 22nd installment of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi scheme, transferring Rs 2,000 each to over 9.3 crore farmers across the country, while highlighting the government’s efforts to shield Indian farmers from rising global fertiliser prices and supply disruptions.

Addressing a gathering at the Jyoti Bishnu Auditorium in Khanapara, the Prime Minister said that the PM-KISAN scheme has emerged as a vital economic support system for farmers, ensuring direct income assistance without middlemen.

Modi noted that nearly 19 lakh farmers from Assam have benefited from the scheme, receiving close to Rs 8,000 crore so far.

“Earlier, some political parties claimed that farmers would have to return the money given under PM-KISAN. Today the scheme has become an economic security net for crores of farmers across the country,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister also spoke at length about the government’s efforts to protect farmers from international price shocks in fertilisers and agricultural inputs.

He noted that wars and geopolitical tensions often disrupt fertiliser supply chains globally, but said the government has worked to ensure Indian farmers remain protected from price spikes and shortages.

“During the pandemic and global conflicts, fertiliser prices skyrocketed and supplies became scarce in international markets. Despite that, the government ensured that farmers in India continued to receive fertilisers at affordable prices,” he said.

Modi explained that while a bag of urea was selling for around Rs 3,000 in international markets, Indian farmers continued to receive it at around Rs 300 per bag due to government subsidies.

“To make this possible, the government spent more than Rs 12 lakh crore from public funds to support farmers,” he added.

The Prime Minister also emphasised the government’s efforts to make India self-reliant in agriculture and farm inputs, stating that several fertiliser factories that had been shut down earlier were revived.

He highlighted initiatives such as nano-urea, natural farming promotion, and micro-irrigation technologies aimed at improving crop productivity while reducing costs.

“Through the ‘Per Drop More Crop’ initiative, sprinkler and micro-irrigation systems are helping farmers use water efficiently while increasing agricultural output,” Modi said.

He also pointed out that solar pumps are being promoted in agriculture, allowing farmers not only to irrigate fields but also to generate electricity and earn additional income.

“Farmers are now becoming energy producers as well. Solar pumps are reducing their dependence on diesel and lowering production costs,” he said.

Modi said the government has worked over the past decade to create a comprehensive support system for farmers, combining income assistance, crop insurance, irrigation support and improved agricultural infrastructure.

“From MSP to PM-KISAN, crop insurance and modern irrigation facilities, the government has created a safety net for farmers,” he said.

The Prime Minister added that India must ensure that international supply disruptions do not harm the country’s farmers, stressing the importance of domestic production and technological innovation in agriculture.