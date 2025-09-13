87 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

PM Modi begins two-day Assam visit, to attend Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary

He will attend a special tribute programme for legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika and launch projects worth over Rs 19,000 crore.

By The Assam Tribune

A file image of PM Modi with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, Sept 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Guwahati on Saturday for a two-day visit to Assam, where he will attend a special tribute programme for legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika and launch projects worth over Rs 19,000 crore.

He was welcomed at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport by Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and several cabinet ministers.

After arriving from Manipur—where he visited Churachandpur and Imphal—Modi headed straight to the Veterinary Ground in Khanapara to take part in the Bhupen Hazarika centenary celebrations. He will spend the night at the State Guest House in Guwahati.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Mangaldoi in Darrang district and the Numaligarh refinery in Golaghat to inaugurate and lay the foundation of multiple projects valued at more than Rs 19,000 crore.

He will also address public meetings at both locations before departing for Kolkata from Jorhat airport.



