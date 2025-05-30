Plastic waste plagues Guwahati's riverbanks after winter events

Guwahati, May 30: Discarded plastic tents and equipment left behind on the riverbank after winter festivities are drawing public concern over environmental damage and lack of accountability in event organizers.

Stretches across the riverfront including Kharghuli, which had hosted recreational events during the winter, remain strewn with trash and debris months after the conclusion of the festivities.

The abandoned structures, now torn and battered by wind and rain, are clearly visible from nearby residential areas.

Local residents have voiced frustration, warning that with the starting of the rainy season, much of the plastic waste may soon be swept into the river, further polluting the water and threatening aquatic life.

“It is disheartening to see the mess every moment from our house,” said a resident of Kharghuli.

“We are told not to use plastic bags, yet these large-scale events leave behind heaps of plastics without facing any consequences,” he added.

According to local residents, irrespective of whether an event is organized by the government or a private entity, there must be stricter event regulations, including mandatory post-event cleanup and penalties for non-compliance.

“But sadly, no action has been taken so far to address the mess left behind,” said a local resident.

When asked, officials in the district administration said that cleanup efforts might not be feasible now, as the rising water levels of the Brahmaputra pose a challenge.

They, however, failed to explain why no action – either against the offenders or for cleaning up the area – had been taken over a prolonged period of time while the trash remained on the sandbars.

Environmentalists warned that non-biodegradable waste like plastic tents can cause long-term damage to the river ecosystem.

The riverbank in the city is also gradually turning into a dumping ground for plastic and other non-biodegradable waste, with little to no intervention from the authorities.





By

Staff Reporter