Guwahati

‘Pirated’ books seized at Assam Book Fair

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, Jan 10: On the concluding day of the Assam Book Fair, a shocking incident unfolded after the organiser of the event seized at least 16 packets of ‘pirated’ books from different stalls during the event on Tuesday.

According to sources, a group from New Delhi was supplying the ‘pirated’ books of different genres written in English to sellers who participated in the book fair.

The organiser of the book fair sealed a book stall, Bidya Mandir Dibrugarh, for continuing to sell the ‘pirated’ books even after repeated requests to avoid doing so.

Apart from the incident, the 12-day Assam Book Fair concluded successfully with book sales record worth Rs. 5.55 crore.

