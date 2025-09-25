PIL filed in Gauhati High Court seeking CBI probe into Zubeen Garg’s death

Guwahati, Sept 25: Advocate Amitabh Sharma on September 25 filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the Gauhati High Court, seeking an impartial and comprehensive investigation into the circumstances leading to the untimely demise of Zubeen Garg.

In the PIL, the petitioner urged the court to instruct the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to institute an inquiry and issue a Red Corner Notice through Interpol to ensure that any person suspected of foul play can be brought within the ambit of international law.

It also directs the Union Government to place on records of all official correspondence with the Government of Singapore in this matter, and constitute an independent forensic board comprising senior medical experts from AIIMS and CFSL to conduct a review of post-mortem.

The PIL also seeks to conduct advanced forensic testing of viscera, blood, tissue and other biological samples under supervision of the Court.

"Zubeen Garg was not just an artiste. He was an emotion, an institution, and a cultural icon for the people of Assam and India. His sudden and suspicious death cannot be brushed aside," the petitioner said.