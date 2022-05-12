Petrol pumps in greater Guwahati to remain closed on Friday

Guwahati, May 12: The North East India Petroleum Dealers' Association, Greater Guwahati unit, has declared a 24-hour closure of petrol pumps in greater Guwahati area on Friday.





Association president Rajib Goswami said that more than 100 retail outlets in greater Guwahati area, including Sonapur, Boko, Rangia and Sipajhar, will remain closed from 5 am on Friday till 5 am on Saturday.





"Members of our association have been facing a difficult situation in carrying on retail trade of petroleum products in their retails outlets due to certain unlawful trade practices," he said.





As per rules, the oil companies deliver the fuel to the retail outlets by engaging fuel tankers. The petrol pump owner receives oil on an average of 150-200 litres less in a 12,000-litre tanker. There are more than 500 tankers filling the tanks from the Betkuchi, Guwahati terminal, " he added.





Goswami alleged that this "illegal practice" has been going on with full support from the oil companies.

"This illegal practice has been going on for the last five years. We have informed the oil companies and the Government many times about the issue but no step has been taken till date. We demand a proper inquiry in this connection," he said.





"If our issues are not resolved in the next three days, we will resort to an indefinite strike from May 16," he added.