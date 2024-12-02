Petrol Pump plan in Guwahati's Kharghuli sparks environmental concerns among residents

Guwahati, Dec 2: Local residents and environmentally conscious citizens of Guwahati have voiced serious concern over the proposed establishment of a petrol pump by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) at a wildlife habitat in the Sector I, Joypur, Kharghuli area.

Alleging that the development would leave severe and detrimental effects on the surrounding natural environment, especially wildlife, the local citizens said that the area constitutes one of the city's last remaining green zones and, more importantly, also harbours a wildlife population. The locality, situated in the Joypur area in the foothills of Ramsa Hill, is in close proximity to the river Brahmaputra and surrounded by lush greenery. This area is a natural biodiversity-rich habitat and a grazing ground for deer.

"It serves as one of Guwahati's key green zones, acting as the city's lungs. The serenity of the surroundings, particularly along the Brahmaputra, has been preserved over the years, making this area a grazing ground for deer and a sanctuary for various species of birds. It is common to spot deer, foxes, and other wildlife in this location," said a resident.

The residents fear that the setting up of a petrol pump in the area would breach its tranquillity, triggering noise, light, and air pollution, which would seriously disrupt the local fauna.

"The presence of a petrol station poses a significant threat to the survival and well-being of these animals, many of which are already struggling due to ongoing urban expansion," another resident said.

It is also alleged that as part of their preparation for the project, the authorities have dumped soil to fill up a waterbody, which was the home to various aquatic creatures and a source of drinking water for the wild animals. According to the residents, such action has already disrupted the ecological balance of the area. The construction and operation of a petrol pump bring the additional risk of fuel leakage, which could contaminate both groundwater and surface water. Such contamination would not only endanger aquatic life but also compromise the quality of water available for residents, posing a serious health risk.

The residents further said that a fuel station in the area was not required as the nearest pump at Noonmati is functioning smoothly.

When contacted, a forest department official said that the area was not under the forest department, but it was once maintained by the department.

"We had a forest camp there just on the hillside of Sector-1 and are now looking after the Narengi beat under the Guwahati Range," he said.

"Any kind of cutting and filling of earth is detrimental for the ecosystem if an established population of wildlife is there. Fresh water is very scarce in hilly areas, especially in Guwahati nowadays. So, no waterbody should be damaged at any cost," he observed.

IndianOil, while acknowledging the concerns being raised regarding the proposed petrol pump, said that it adheres to stringent environmental norms and regulatory standards prescribed by the government.

"The site selection and design processes for fuel stations are subject to rigorous evaluations, including assessments of environmental impact, biodiversity protection, and water safety. For the proposed petrol pump at Sector-1, we have also taken into consideration petroleum vapours, and for the same, Stage-1b and Stage-2 Vapour Recovery System (VRS) will be in place at the pump," it said in a statement. Stating that it was sensitive to the ecological importance of areas such as Joypur, it said that the project would incorporate green landscaping and maintain open spaces to minimise any potential disruption to the local ecosystem. Regarding the reported filling up of a waterbody, it sought to clarify that "the same is a natural drain that remains unaffected, and if required, a permanent drain will be made to ensure proper drainage."

On pollution checking, IOCL (IndianOil) said that advanced technologies would be used to prevent any fuel leakage and ensure proper waste management. "Measures such as underground storage tanks in secured pits, oil-water separators, etc., are part of our operational safety protocols," it added.





By-

Staff Reporter