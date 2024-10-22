Petition opposes Noonmati-Dighalipukhuri flyover to protect city's green lungs

Guwahati, Oct 22: Opposing the construction of the Noonmati-Dighalipukhuri flyover “at the cost of biodiversity and heritage loss,” a section of concerned citizen has started a petition titled, "Dighalipukhuri: The Green Lungs of Guwahati" at online platform change.org.

The petition was started four days back and already more than 1,600 people have signed the same.

Citing Dighalipukhuri as one of Guwahati's few remaining green lungs, the petitioners opined that such spaces are very much necessary for the wellbeing and health of a city's residents. “Many of the trees surrounding the tank are more than a hundred-year-old and hosts varieties of birds. Many citizens have voiced the fear that flyover construction activities will lead to a loss of biodiversity. Felling of any of these trees will be a huge blow to the city's green cover and possibly result in the disappearance of the many bird species that nest and roost on the trees year after year,” the petition read. Urging the State government to rethink about the flyover, the petitioners stated that in many advanced cities and countries, flyovers are no longer seen as a panacea for traffic problems. Many studies on this vital aspect of urban planning look at them as an "old-fashioned" remedy and modern city planners advocate improvement of public transport as a solution for road traffic woes.

“The ambitious Noonmati to Dighalipukhuri flyover, under construction currently, is aimed at easing traffic problems in Guwahati. But will it cause more problems than it will solve? Our concern is that the city planners seem to have become car focussed, and the increase in flyovers has led to the reduction of green spaces within the city and its periphery,” the petition read.

Pointing out the importance of utmost care to preserve green and natural spaces during such construction works, the petitioners said that their concern is about the safety and preservation of Dighalipukhuri.

"The area that concerns us most is Dighalipukhuri. How will the new flyover impact this locality of historical, ecological and aesthetic importance? The history of the beautiful lake or tank, Dighalipukhuri, can be traced back to Ahom times, and, in fact, it is considered to be a remnant of the ancient city of Pragjyotishpur. This is a space where cultural heritage and local identity blend and harmonise. It is also a popular area for the city's denizens to relax," the petition read.

Pointing out the adverse impact of the ongoing works of the flyover, the petitioners stated, "We have seen how the construction works of the flyover at Silpukhuri, Chandmari, and Noonmati are adversely affecting the residents, taking a toll on their health. This scenario should not be repeated in Dighalipukhuri. It would indeed be a big blow to the city's environment, public spaces and the life of its citizens. Digalipukhuri is one of Guwahati's few remaining gems. We must do everything in our power to preserve it."

Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi recently also wrote to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stating that it is crucial for the government to engage in deeper consultations with civil society organisations, environmental experts, and local communities before proceeding with this project.

He also pointed out that an environmental impact assessment is necessary to understand the role of unplanned construction on air pollution and its effects on the health of children and the elderly.

"Sustainable development must be prioritised to ensure that infrastructure projects do not come at the expense of our natural resources and environmental balance," Gogoi said in the memorandum.

-By Staff Reporter