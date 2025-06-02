‘Permission wasn’t taken’: GMC Mayor on removal of Gaurav Gogoi hoardings

Guwahati, Jun 2: Ahead of Gaurav Gogoi taking charge as the president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), on Monday, removed several Congress hoardings in the city, citing lack of prior permission.

“We received information that the party had not taken any permission from the municipality, which is why the hoardings were removed. They obtained the necessary permission today around 12 pm. Former mayor Kushal Sarma called, and we granted approval to install the hoardings,” said Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania.

Sarania clarified that the GMC had no objection to granting permission, but proper procedures must be followed.

“Since Congress is a national party and the state president is visiting, they should abide by the rules. We have no issue with them — it’s just that they didn’t seek permission beforehand. That’s why the hoardings were taken down,” he added.









GMC removed hoardings of Gaurav Gogoi.





Earlier in the day, Congress workers in Nagaon expressed strong objections after banners and posters welcoming Gaurav Gogoi, the newly appointed Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president, were allegedly removed by the Nagaon Municipal Board.

The party's local leaders claimed that the removal of Gaurav Gogoi's banners and posters was a "pre-planned move" ahead of his visit to the district.

Nabajyoti Talukdar, Vice President of the APCC, strongly condemned the action, alleging that it was politically motivated and an attack on democratic values.

“We totally condemn the act by the Nagaon Municipal Board in taking down the posters of Gaurav Gogoi. BJP is not the only political party in the state. There are many other political parties in Assam. This is a democratic country,” Talukdar told The Assam Tribune in Guwahati.

The Congress alleged that the civic body acted under pressure, anticipating Gogoi’s visit and aiming to undercut the party’s public outreach.