‘People unwilling to wait’: Cabinet to seek fast-track court in Zubeen Garg case

Guwahati, Oct 16: The Assam cabinet has decided to seek the Gauhati High Court’s approval to set up a fast-track court to expedite proceedings in the case surrounding cultural icon Zubeen Garg’s death.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, speaking after Thursday’s cabinet meeting, said he will soon send a formal request to Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar.

“Everybody is asking for justice for Zubeen Garg, and justice comes from the courts. They take time, and the people are unwilling to wait. Therefore, the cabinet decided that I will request the Chief Justice for a fast-track court,” Sarma said.

He added that the government will appoint a special public prosecutor dedicated solely to the case after consulting with the Advocate General.

Turning to Wednesday’s violence at Baksa District Jail, Sarma said police have made two arrests, including a suspected D-voter, for inciting the crowd, based on video evidence.

The arrested have been identified as Ahala Miyan (suspected D-voter) and Ramiz Ali, he said.

Several other individuals have also been identified through video footage, including members of the All Bodoland Minority Students’ Union and former AASU member Harekrishna Pathak.

“More people are likely to be identified by tomorrow,” he said, adding that the two injured individuals are recovering at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

In another significant announcement related to Garg’s case, Sarma said the government has directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to prepare a plan for constructing Garg’s samadhi at Kamarkuchi, Sonapur.

A committee has been constituted by the cabinet to examine the proposal and recommend a final plan to the government.

“The PWD will submit its plan soon, and the committee will review it before giving its nod. Once approved, the state will take immediate steps for construction,” Sarma said.

He noted that due to the high volume of visitors to the site over the past month, the cabinet arrived at the decision. “Now, we will construct a permanent structure,” he added.

The committee overseeing the project includes Garg’s wife Garima, his sister Palmee Borthakur, Shyamanta Gautam, Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Anuradha Sharma Pujari, Biren Singha, Pranjal Saikia, Pulak Banerjee, Dulal Manki, Tarali Sarma, and Sudarshan Thakur, Sarma said.

The cabinet decisions come amid continued public sentiment surrounding Garg’s death.