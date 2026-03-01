Pedestrian access on Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu extended till March 7

Guwahati, Mar 1: Following the inauguration of the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati across the Brahmaputra, the Kamrup district administration has extended pedestrian access to the bridge by another week.

The decision comes amid a surge in footfall and growing public demand to keep the bridge open exclusively for walkers for a few more days.

“We have received requests from commuters to extend the pedestrian access period. Accordingly, we have decided to allow light vehicles to ply on the bridge from March 8,” an official of the Kamrup district administration said.

The decision was taken after the District Commissioner of Kamrup and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) inspected the bridge and reviewed the situation.

“Since its inauguration on February 14, the bridge has been open to pedestrians. A large number of people have visited and enjoyed the newly constructed bridge,” the official added.

Vehicular movement on the bridge will now commence from March 8. In the first phase, only private and light vehicles will be allowed to ply. Buses and trucks will not be permitted until further notice.

Further announcements will be made once the bridge becomes fully operational for all categories of vehicles.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rs 3,000 crore bridge on February 14.

The 1.24-km structure, built across one of India’s most challenging riverine terrains, is expected to significantly reduce travel time, ease congestion and facilitate smoother movement of commuters, freight and long-distance travellers.