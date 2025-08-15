Peace, progress & protection of land anchor Assam CM’s Independence Day address

Guwahati, August 15: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid out an ambitious vision for Assam's future at his Independence Day address at Khanapara on Friday. Citing Assam's fastest economic growth in the country, with Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) jumping from Rs 3.40 lakh crore in 2020–21 to an estimated Rs 7.25 lakh crore in 2025–26 (a surge of over 113%), he credited the transformation to “hard work, political stability, and peace achieved in recent years.”

In a pointed warning to the youth, he said, “We have to protect our land, culture, and identity. If we allow outsiders to dominate for 10 years, our race will lose its land. In the next 15 years, 80% of them will become ministers and lawmakers. The future of Assam will be in your hands, let us unite, struggle, and never sell or rent your land to unknown people.”

The Chief Minister also attended a tribute ceremony at the Shraddhanjali Kannan in Guwahati, where he offered floral tributes to martyrs of the freedom struggle, recalling leaders like Gopinath Bordoloi and Bishnuram Medhi.

“We have flown the dove of peace in Assam,” he said, noting the signing of peace accords with insurgent groups and a sharp fall in violence and crime, including crimes against women. He pledged to end child marriage in Assam by 2026.

Sarma stated that over the last 4.5 years, the state has constructed an average of 14 km of roads daily, ranks third nationally in development pace, and freed over 1.20 lakh bighas from encroachment, including land belonging to satras.

He also cited transformative infrastructure projects - from the semiconductor assembly unit and Guwahati Ring Road to Namrup’s revival, railway electrification, and airport expansion.

On the employment front, the CM said the government had provided over 1.51 lakh jobs, with thousands more to be announced in October. He urged every Assamese to be self-reliant, highlighting women’s microfinance loan waivers and empowerment of 3.59 million self-help group members.

Tourism has seen a major boost, with Assam now ranked 4th among India’s most visited states. The CM also announced upcoming energy projects with Tata Power, Adani Power, and JSW Group to make Assam a hub for renewable and thermal power.

In a sharp message, Dr. Sarma warned against “love jihad” and attempts to undermine Assamese culture.

“They have moved from Dhubri to Barpeta and reached Margherita. We must confirm our position in every field — from education to law — and ensure our land and identity are never compromised", he stated.

Closing his speech, he called on youth to see themselves as future leaders and guardians of Assam’s heritage.

“From economic growth to social harmony, Assam stands at a turning point. Let us unite to protect our home and build our future", Sarma said.