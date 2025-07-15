Passport Seva Mobile Van launched in Guwahati to aid rural applicants in Northeast

Guwahati, July 15: Passport seva mobile van service for the citizens of north-eastern region under Regional Passport Office, Guwahati was launched by the Joint Secretary for the Passport Seva Project and Chief Passport Officer, Ministry of External Affairs, Dr KJ Srinivasa at Gauhati University on Saturday.

The mobile van service will be deployed to far-flung rural and remote areas where citizens can easily submit their passport applications, thereby ensuring last-mile delivery of passport and its related services.

At present, there are six passport seva kendras and 19 post office passport seva kendras covering six north-eastern States under RPO Guwahati.

Dr Srinivasa said, “The mobile van is a one stop shop where applicants can complete all the processes of application submission”.

He also added that one mobile van each is provided to all the 37 RPOs across the country for now and the same can be increased to two or three in due course.

The initiative reaffirms the Ministry of External Affairs’ commitment to making passport services more accessible, efficient and citizen friendly. The launching programme was also attended by senior officers and officials from RPO Guwahati, TCS and Gauhati University.

During his visit, Dr Srinivasa met and interacted with various stakeholders of passport and its related services including the DGP of Assam Harmeet Singh and ADGP Hiren Chandra Nath as well as the CPMG Col Arvind Varma.

He also inspected the RPO and PSK Guwahati during which he appreciated the efforts and dedication of all the officials from the Ministry and TCS and encourage them to maintain the highest degree of efficiency, transparency and integrity.

Dr Srinivasa also paid a courtesy call on Governor Laxman Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, briefing them on the successful passport issuance and delivery mechanisms of the Ministry. Both the Governor and CM expressed their appreciation and satisfaction on the delivery of citizen services in a time-bound manner.

- By Staff Reporter