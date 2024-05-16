86 years of service to the nation
Passenger awareness programme held at Guwahati Railway Station

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, May 16:Amid the rising crimes in trains and railway stations, a passenger awareness programme was held by the Railway Protection Force with the State Bank of India at Guwahati Railway Station on Thursday.

The main goal of this programme was to make passengers aware of the rising crimes taking place at trains and railway stations.

During the programme, leaflets were also distributed among the passengers at the railway station.

