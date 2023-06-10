Parts of Guwahati to face water suspension on June 12 and 13

Guwahati, June 10: Several areas of Guwahati under the Panbazar Water Treatment Plant of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) will face water suspension on June 12 and June 13.

In a notice issued by the GMC, it has been informed that due to the modification and shifting of the existing 600 mm raw water pumping main from the intake point to the Panbazar Water Treatment Plant, the water supply will be suspended.

The areas that would be affected are Panbazar, Fancy Bazar, Athgaon, A.T Road, Chatribari, Paltanbazar, Rehabari, Kachari Basti, B Baruah Road, Ulubari, Gandhi Basti, South Sarania, Lachit Nagar, Bhangagarh, Rajgarh and Pub Sarania.

While requesting the residents to be patient with the situation, the GMC stated that the water supply will be resumed after the completion of the work.