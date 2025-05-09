Partner prime suspect in Goalpara woman's murder caught in Haridwar

Guwahati, May 9: The prime suspect in the murder of a woman earlier in January has been apprehended by Guwahati Police from Haridwar on Thursday evening and brought to the Dispur Police Station on Friday morning.

The prime suspect, identified as Ayush Saini, is a resident of Uttar Pradesh and was involved in the murder of Biplabi Nath, a woman from Goalpara who had been residing in a rented house in Guwahati’s Rukmini Gaon.

According to the police, the investigation involved detailed technical analysis. It was determined that the woman had been strangulated to death.

“The investigation took about one and a half months. We conducted an extensive technical analysis, at the end of which we concluded that the woman had been strangled,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Mrinal Deka said.

According to the police, Saini had committed the murder on suspicion that Nath was having an affair with another man.

Speaking to the press, Deka said, “Ayush Saini, the partner of the deceased, strangulated her, following an argument. He suspected that she was involved with another man, which led to a heated alteraction and ultimately her murder.”

Following sustained efforts, a police team from Dispur tracked Saini down and apprehended him in Haridwar on Thursday. “He is now in police custody at police station," Deka added.

The body of Biplabi Nath was discovered four days after the murder, after neighbours complained of a foul smell emanating from her room.

“When neighbours noticed the odour, they contacted the police. We had to break open the door, after which we found Nath's body inside,” he said.

Further investigation on the matter is ongoing.