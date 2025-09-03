Pandu College assigned to nurture five villages under Unnat Bharat Abhiyan scheme

Guwahati, Sept 3: The Ministry of Human Resource Development, government of India, has entrusted Pandu College with the responsibility of nurturing five villages under the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) scheme. As per the directive, the college will work with two villages in Kamrup Metropolitan district – Jabe and Patgaon – and three villages in Kamrup district – Andherijuli, Moirapur and Moirapur Grant. This was stated in a press release.

The Unnat Bharat Abhiyan seeks to actively engage higher educational institutions with rural communities, identify developmental challenges, and promote sustainable growth through appropriate solutions. The primary objective is to work for the benefit of rural people by promoting education, health, livelihood opportunities and overall community development.

In line with this mission, Pandu College will form a team comprising the Principal, Vice-Principal, faculty members and students to carry out surveys in the five adopted villages. These surveys will focus on assessing local socio-economic conditions, infrastructural gaps, and pressing needs, thereby providing a foundation for sustainable developmental interventions. The college administration has expressed its commitment to ensuring that the initiative not only strengthens rural development but also fosters stronger collaboration between academic institutions and the society, the release added.







