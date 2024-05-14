Over Rs 79 lakh cash seized from PHE Engineer’s Guwahati residence

Guwahati, May 14: A total of Rs. 79,87,500 in cash was recovered from the residence of a tainted Executive Engineer of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department on Monday in Guwahati.

The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption carried out a trap operation and caught the engineer, identified as Jayanta Goswami, red-handed after he accepted Rs. 20,000 demanded money from the complainant in Hengrabari for payment of bills.

The anti-corruption cell carried out further investigation and raided the residence of Goswami in Guwahati.

The cell recovered Rs. 79,87,500 in cash from his residence. “During search of his house at Hengrabari, Guwahati, cash Rs. 79,87,500/- (seventy nine lac, eighty seven thousand and five hundred ) has been recovered and seized by a team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM,” the anti-corruption cell posted on X.

It is learned that Jayanta Goswami is the Executive Engineer (PHE) in O/O Superintending Engineer posted at North Lakhimpur Circle.

