Over 80 riders compete in Guwahati as Dirt Track Challenge 2025 ends on high note

Guwahati, July 28: The Northeast Dirt Track Challenge 2025 concluded on a high note at the AEI Playground in Chandmari on Saturday, delivering a gripping display of motorsport talent.

With over 80 riders from Assam, Meghalaya, and Sikkim battling it out across seven action-packed categories, the event delivered a thrilling showcase of talent, discipline, and advocacy for safer roads.

The event, first launched in 1991, has grown into a flagship platform promoting responsible riding, road safety awareness, and a structured alternative to illegal street racing and road rage.

This year’s edition was conducted in association with the Department of Transport, Government of Assam, reinforcing the State’s commitment to youth-focused behavioural change on roads.

The event was officially flagged off by Minister for Water Resources, Information & Public Relations Pijush Hazarika. He lauded the initiative for providing youth a structured platform to pursue their passion.

Furthermore, the vice chairman of Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) Pranab Lahkar and Commissioner of Police and IGP (Traffic & Road Safety), Partha Sarathi Mahanta were also present during the event.

“It’s pleasing to see the riders performing so well in a professional race. I would like to wish all the participating riders a bright future so that they can bring accolades in the regional and national level.” said azarika.

The event featured races across Expert, Novice, Beginners, Open, Assam Open, 2-Stroke & Non-Geared categories, where participants navigated rugged curves and dirt terrain with precision and flair.

Winners of the Northeast Dirt Track Challenge 2025

Expert Class

- 1st Place: BanteilangJyrwa

- 2nd Place: Meban A Suiam

- 3rd Place: MarsokiNongtau

Novice Class

- 1st Place: PynskhemJyrwa

- 2nd Place: Jefferson

- 3rd Place: Wantibok

Beginners Class

- 1st Place: Abriel Nongkhlaw

- 2nd Place: Ebert Thabah

- 3rd Place: NashuLynrah

Open Class

- 1st Place: BanteilangJyrwa

- 2nd Place: Meban A Suiam

- 3rd Place: SwaunChhangtei

Assam Open Class

- 1st Place: Hansraj Saikia

- 2nd Place: Anupam Dey

- 3rd Place: Karan Sarma

2-Stroke Class

- 1st Place: Diganta Baruah

- 2nd Place: Banjoplang Umbah

- 3rd Place: Amit Baidya

Non-Geared Class

- 1st Place: Manjit Rajbongshi

- 2nd Place: VeannyMawrie

- 3rd Place: Zeddy