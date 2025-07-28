Over 80 riders compete in Guwahati as Dirt Track Challenge 2025 ends on high note
From speed to safety, riders impressed across categories while advocating responsible and disciplined road behaviour
Guwahati, July 28: The Northeast Dirt Track Challenge 2025 concluded on a high note at the AEI Playground in Chandmari on Saturday, delivering a gripping display of motorsport talent.
With over 80 riders from Assam, Meghalaya, and Sikkim battling it out across seven action-packed categories, the event delivered a thrilling showcase of talent, discipline, and advocacy for safer roads.
The event, first launched in 1991, has grown into a flagship platform promoting responsible riding, road safety awareness, and a structured alternative to illegal street racing and road rage.
This year’s edition was conducted in association with the Department of Transport, Government of Assam, reinforcing the State’s commitment to youth-focused behavioural change on roads.
The event was officially flagged off by Minister for Water Resources, Information & Public Relations Pijush Hazarika. He lauded the initiative for providing youth a structured platform to pursue their passion.
Furthermore, the vice chairman of Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) Pranab Lahkar and Commissioner of Police and IGP (Traffic & Road Safety), Partha Sarathi Mahanta were also present during the event.
“It’s pleasing to see the riders performing so well in a professional race. I would like to wish all the participating riders a bright future so that they can bring accolades in the regional and national level.” said azarika.
The event featured races across Expert, Novice, Beginners, Open, Assam Open, 2-Stroke & Non-Geared categories, where participants navigated rugged curves and dirt terrain with precision and flair.
Winners of the Northeast Dirt Track Challenge 2025
Expert Class
- 1st Place: BanteilangJyrwa
- 2nd Place: Meban A Suiam
- 3rd Place: MarsokiNongtau
Novice Class
- 1st Place: PynskhemJyrwa
- 2nd Place: Jefferson
- 3rd Place: Wantibok
Beginners Class
- 1st Place: Abriel Nongkhlaw
- 2nd Place: Ebert Thabah
- 3rd Place: NashuLynrah
Open Class
- 1st Place: BanteilangJyrwa
- 2nd Place: Meban A Suiam
- 3rd Place: SwaunChhangtei
Assam Open Class
- 1st Place: Hansraj Saikia
- 2nd Place: Anupam Dey
- 3rd Place: Karan Sarma
2-Stroke Class
- 1st Place: Diganta Baruah
- 2nd Place: Banjoplang Umbah
- 3rd Place: Amit Baidya
Non-Geared Class
- 1st Place: Manjit Rajbongshi
- 2nd Place: VeannyMawrie
- 3rd Place: Zeddy