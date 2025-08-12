Azara's 700 families get land acquisition notices for airport, Aerocity projects

Palasbari, Aug 12: More than 700 indigenous families in the Azara Revenue Circle have been left in a state of deep anxiety after receiving sudden land acquisition notices from the government. The notices, issued for the expansion of the Guwahati airport and the proposed Aerotropolis (Aerocity) project, have triggered widespread concern and opposition in the area.

According to official records, the government has notified the acquisition of 424 bighas of land belonging to the indigenous residents. This includes 257 bighas and 9.5 lechas in Mirzapur, 83 bighas 4 kathas 15 lechas in Azara, and 70 bighas 16 lechas in Garal.

The residents say the majority of the notified land around 380 bighas - belongs to indigenous communities, despite the Chief Minister's earlier statement that only vacant plots and land owned by outsiders would be acquired.

The affected villagers point out that this is not the first time land has been handed over for airport-related projects. "We have already given land to the airport more than eight times before. This time, we will not part with even an inch," one resident said.

Following the notices, a delegation of the residents met Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who assured them that the government would acquire only vacant land and use it for certain public projects. However, the assurances failed to pacify the locals, who say they are unwilling to release land for any institution or project, whether government-run or private.

Adding to their worries, the residents believe that if the Aerotropolis project proceeds, it could ultimately require as much as 6,000 bighas of land, leading to more acquisition notices in the future.

At a recent public meeting in Mirzapur, villagers unanimously resolved not to hand over land to the government, the Adani Group, or any other entity under any circumstances. "Our land is our identity and livelihood. We will not give it away at any cost," the gathering declared.