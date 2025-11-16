Over 60 cyclists join 50-km rally in Guwahati for Zubeen Garg’s 53rd birth anniversary

Guwahati, Nov 16: More than 60 cyclists in Guwahati took part in a memorial rally on Sunday morning to mark the 53rd birth anniversary of the late cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

The rally began at the singer’s residence in Kahilipara and proceeded towards Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur, the memorial site dedicated to him.

A member of the group said that the Sports Authority of India (SAI) had supported the initiative and that the cyclists would cover a distance of about 45 to 50 km from Kahilipara to Sonapur and back. He added that several young boys had joined the rally with their guardians, who could not be refused, while the remaining participants were adults.

“We all will together start the cycle rally in the morning from his Kahilipara residence to Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur. We will pay homage to the late cultural icon there as a way to commemorate his pre-birthday celebration,” said one of the participants.

Those taking part included members of various cycling groups, young riders accompanied by guardians, and several independent cyclists. They said the initiative had been organised to honour Garg in a way that truly reflected his passions.

“The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has arranged breakfast and T-shirts with Zubeen Garg’s picture on them. We will wear them and come back to Kahilipara. Since Garg loved cycling, it would be a way to reminisce his legacy,” another cyclist added.

Although Garg’s birth anniversary falls on 18 November, the cyclists chose Sunday to ensure maximum participation. “Because we could not spare time on weekdays, we have taken out this day,” said the cyclist.

After paying their respects at Zubeen Kshetra, the cyclists were scheduled to return along the same route, completing the nearly 50-km memorial ride at Kahilipara.







