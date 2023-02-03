Over 1000 people accused in child marriage arrested by Assam Police: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, Feb 3: As promised by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam police have started a massive drive against child marriage in the state from today.

Sarma took to Twitter and mentioned that state wide arrests are currently underway and over 1800 people were arrested so far.

Furthermore, from Morigaon district of Moirabi area 2 persons have been arrested, 6 from Majuli district while Dhubri district police arrested as many as 96 persons on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, in Guwahati during the massive drive against child marriage, police on Thursday night arrested 53 persons.

Notably, Hatigaon and Dispur police have arrested the highest number of accused who were involved in child marriage.



