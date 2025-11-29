Opposition walks out of Assembly as speaker dismisses Tezpur University debate

Guwahati, Nov 29: Legislators of the opposition Congress and CPI(M) staged a walkout in the Assam assembly on Saturday after Speaker Biswajit Daimary disallowed a discussion on the prevailing situation in Tezpur University.

Speaker Daimary maintained that no discussion can happen on a matter concerning a central varsity.

Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia of the Congress sought to know from Daimary whether his party's Zero Hour notice for a discussion on Tezpur University has been allowed.

He claimed that a situation of uncertainty was prevailing in the university, with classes affected since tension started after the death of singer Zubeen Garg in mid-September.

Saikia said the vice-chancellor of the varsity is "absconding" after facing the heat from students and others for allegedly disrespecting Garg.

The speaker said such matters can be raised during discussion on Education Department bills, which will be placed in the House later in the day.

Expressing dissatisfaction at the decision, the Congress and CPI(M) walked out of the House.

PTI