Opposition unity hits a snag as Congress MP walks out of key meeting

Jorabat, Mar. 1: A high-level Opposition meeting in Sonapur, aimed at forging unity against the ruling BJP ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, took an unexpected turn on Saturday evening when Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi walked out following a heated exchange of words.

The meeting, convened by leading intellectual Dr Hiren Gohain alongside Harekrishna Deka, Abdul Mannan, Shantanu Borthakur, and Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, brought together leaders from the Congress, Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), and CPI(M). Key figures, including Bhupen Borah, Lurinjyoti Gogoi, Akhil Gogoi, and Zakir Hussain Sikdar, participated in the discussions aimed at fostering a united Opposition front.

However, tempers flared during the deliberations, reportedly over differences in strategy and approach. MP Pradyut Bordoloi, who had earlier emphasized the need for a structured alliance, engaged in a heated argument with some attendees before leaving the venue abruptly.

Sources indicate the disagreement stemmed from differing views on Opposition coordination and Congress' role in seat-sharing discussions.

Before the fallout, Lurinjyoti Gogoi stressed the importance of moving beyond rhetoric to real political action. "If our objectives align with public aspirations, the impact will be far-reaching. The biggest challenge in defeating the BJP is the lack of Opposition unity," he said.

Congress leader Bhupen Borah criticized the BJP's governance, citing inflation, unemployment, and mining tragedies.

Meanwhile, Akhil Gogoi dismissed AIUDF as "irrelevant", reinforcing that only a united front could challenge the BJP's dominance. Notably, AIUDF was not invited to the meeting.

Despite the discord, the meeting marked a renewed attempt to consolidate the anti-BJP vote base. While past efforts at Opposition unity have faltered due to internal divisions, leaders expressed cautious optimism about a more structured alliance moving forward.