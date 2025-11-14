Opposition unity grows as citizens group urges ‘collective resistance’ for 2026 polls

Guwahati, Nov 14: The Assam Nagarik Sanmilan on Friday said that opposition unity in Assam ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections has reached an “encouraging and decisive stage”.

Leaders of the citizen's group welcomed the initiative taken by various opposition parties to come together and form a united opposition in the forthcoming 2026 elections.

Addressing reporters at Guwahati, writer Hiren Gohain, Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, and civic leader Paresh Malakar said that the coming months will determine whether Assam’s democratic space can be reclaimed from what they described as “authoritarian tendencies” of the ruling establishment.

“All opposition parties uniting is a historic step”, a statement issued by the group emphasised that Assam has reached a critical moment.

“We welcome this initiative. We welcome all opposition parties,” the statement read, noting that attempts by the ruling party to keep Assamese society divided “will be defeated only through unity”.

The citizens group accused the ruling BJP of pursuing policies designed to “shatter social harmony” and “centralise political power at any cost.”

“Assam is at a critical juncture,” the statement said. “If the opposition remains united like this, the BJP can be defeated.”

Dr. Hiren Gohain raises concerns over Election Commission and democratic erosion.

Speaking at length, Dr. Hiren Gohain warned that the public’s mistrust of the Election Commission of India has deepened.

“There is widespread suspicion and dissatisfaction toward the Election Commission from all sides,” he said. “We will see what the outcome of this election will be, but the issue of vote fraud cannot be ignored anymore.”

Referring to the recent Bihar political controversy and allegations of vote manipulation, he added, “More votes were cast in Bihar than initially expected, and the allegations of Rahul Gandhi’s vote fraud generated huge public response. If election results turn out to be the opposite of what the people expect, the functioning of the Election Commission will again come under scrutiny.”

Dr. Gohain said the political environment is fraught with dangers.

“A dark force is at work,” he said. “Opposition parties, civil society and common people must come together. We must prepare for a long struggle. We must stand by the people and fight unitedly against this dark force.”

He also remarked that the Muslim community in Assam has grown increasingly cautious.

“Badruddin Ajmal now has no place in the Muslim community. People have understood.”

Opposition figure Abdul Manan echoed the sentiment that Ajmal no longer influences Muslim voters.

“There is anger among Muslims against Ajmal, as proved in the last election,” he said. “This time too, Ajmal will not be able to play any role. He has become the number one agent of the Chief Minister.”

MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan said the effort to bring opposition forces together is bearing fruit.

“We welcome the decision to unite and fight the elections together,” he said. “BJP plays divisive politics, and the Chief Minister says things a leader in that position should never say."

He added, “Communities fighting for ST status are protesting on the streets. If a healthy and fair election is held, BJP will be defeated.”

Bhuyan revealed that the citizen's group has been holding discussions with leaders of almost every political party in the state.

“We must all come together and ensure a democratic transition. If we remain united, the situation will improve,” the group concluded.