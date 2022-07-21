84 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Oppn parties question Assam CM's campaign to hoist 80L national flags

By IANS

Guwahati, July 21: Assams two main opposition parties -- the Congress and the AIUDF -- on Wednesday questioned Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarmas campaign to hoist 80 lakh national flags at houses, offices and commercial establishments across the state from August 13 to 15 to mark 75 years of India's Independence.

Assam Congress spokesperson Apurba Bhattacharjee said that Sarma seems to have forgotten that for years the tricolour was not hoisted at the RSS headquarters, though he is now serving the same organisation.

"So is RSS anit-national? He is like Ratnakar who became Valmiki... people don't need your (Sarma's) lessons on patriotism. The people of India fought against the British and ousted them from the country. So before making comment on what the countrymen should do, he should look at his own responsibilities first," Bhattacharjee told the media.

The Congress spokesman said that Sarma can make loose comments on NRC (National Register of Citizens) as it's a domestic law, but he can not pass judgment on people's patriotism.

The Assam Chief Minister, as part of the nation-wide 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, has been saying for the past few days that hoisting the tricolour gives more credibility as an Indian than applying for NRC to prove nationality.

"National flags will be available for Rs 16 in ration shops. We will not get it for free, because we have an obligation towards the country. We won't accept flags given by others, we will buy them ourselves," Sarma had said.

Meanwhile, leader of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Rafikul Islam, said that Sarma should first ask Mohan Bhagwat why the national flag was not hoisted at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur till 2002.

"First make it clear whether RSS is patriotic. Everyone in Assam is involved in the NRC process, and the BJP cannot define what is patriotism," the AIUDF leader pointed out.

IANS


Assam logs 755 COVID cases, 3 deaths

Assam logs 755 COVID cases, 3 deaths

Singer Zubeen Garg admitted to hospital in Dibrugarh

Singer Zubeen Garg admitted to hospital in Dibrugarh

Assam: Hailakandi DTO placed under suspension

Assam: Hailakandi DTO placed under suspension

Windshield of Go First's Delhi-Guwahati flight cracks mid-air, plane diverted to Jaipur
20 July 2022 4:10 PM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 20: A Go First flight heading from Delhi to Guwahati was diverted to Jaipur after the...

Himanta Sarma plans to visit Bangladesh to strengthen ties
20 July 2022 11:18 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 20: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recalling the contribution of Assam to the 1971...

ASTC officer suspended for 'misleading' Transport minister
20 July 2022 11:09 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 20: An officer of Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) headquarters here was...

Bangladesh liberation warriors visiting Assam
20 July 2022 10:16 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 20: As a group of 'Muktijoddhas' (liberation warriors) of Bangladesh is visiting...

75 years of Independence: 9 rly stations in NE to be illuminated
20 July 2022 5:26 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 20: As part of the commemoration of 75 years of India's Independence, the Northeast...

IIT-G team develops optimisation-based voltage control approach for power distribution
2022-07-19T19:31:18+05:30

Guwahati, Jul 19: Researchers at IIT, Guwahati, have developed optimised control schemes for active...

Kamrup (M) District Administration allows operation of ferry services till 8 pm
2022-07-19T16:53:10+05:30

Guwahati, July 19: The Kamrup Metro District Administration has allowed operation of ferry services...

Har Ghar Tiranga: Over 80 lakh national flags to be hoisted in Assam
19 July 2022 7:14 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 19: Along with the rest of the country, 80 lakh national flags will be hoisted in...

Assam logs 764 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths
19 July 2022 6:38 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 19: Assam reported 764 new COVID-19 cases, 615 more than the previous day, with the...

Prez election polling underway in Assam; over 50 pc of MLAs cast votes
18 July 2022 8:44 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jun 18: Polling for the presidential election is underway in Assam with over 50 per cent...

Opium worth Rs 2 crore seized in Guwahati Railway Station, 2 arrested
18 July 2022 5:59 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 18: The Railway Police Force seized 2 kg of high-quality opium worth Rs 2 crore from...

AIUDF to support Yashwant Sinha in presidential election
17 July 2022 10:12 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 17: The All India United Democratic Front on Sunday announced that it will vote for...

Assam reports 672 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths
17 July 2022 6:28 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 17: Assam registered a nearly 5 per cent fall in new COVID-19 cases with 672 more...

Assam logs 755 COVID cases, 3 deaths

Assam logs 755 COVID cases, 3 deaths

Singer Zubeen Garg admitted to hospital in Dibrugarh

Singer Zubeen Garg admitted to hospital in Dibrugarh

Assam: Hailakandi DTO placed under suspension

Assam: Hailakandi DTO placed under suspension

Windshield of Go First's Delhi-Guwahati flight cracks mid-air, plane diverted to Jaipur
20 July 2022 4:10 PM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 20: A Go First flight heading from Delhi to Guwahati was diverted to Jaipur after the...

Himanta Sarma plans to visit Bangladesh to strengthen ties
20 July 2022 11:18 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 20: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recalling the contribution of Assam to the 1971...

ASTC officer suspended for 'misleading' Transport minister
20 July 2022 11:09 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 20: An officer of Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) headquarters here was...

Bangladesh liberation warriors visiting Assam
20 July 2022 10:16 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 20: As a group of 'Muktijoddhas' (liberation warriors) of Bangladesh is visiting...

75 years of Independence: 9 rly stations in NE to be illuminated
20 July 2022 5:26 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 20: As part of the commemoration of 75 years of India's Independence, the Northeast...

IIT-G team develops optimisation-based voltage control approach for power distribution
2022-07-19T19:31:18+05:30

Guwahati, Jul 19: Researchers at IIT, Guwahati, have developed optimised control schemes for active...

Kamrup (M) District Administration allows operation of ferry services till 8 pm
2022-07-19T16:53:10+05:30

Guwahati, July 19: The Kamrup Metro District Administration has allowed operation of ferry services...

Har Ghar Tiranga: Over 80 lakh national flags to be hoisted in Assam
19 July 2022 7:14 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 19: Along with the rest of the country, 80 lakh national flags will be hoisted in...

Assam logs 764 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths
19 July 2022 6:38 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 19: Assam reported 764 new COVID-19 cases, 615 more than the previous day, with the...

Prez election polling underway in Assam; over 50 pc of MLAs cast votes
18 July 2022 8:44 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jun 18: Polling for the presidential election is underway in Assam with over 50 per cent...

Opium worth Rs 2 crore seized in Guwahati Railway Station, 2 arrested
18 July 2022 5:59 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 18: The Railway Police Force seized 2 kg of high-quality opium worth Rs 2 crore from...

AIUDF to support Yashwant Sinha in presidential election
17 July 2022 10:12 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 17: The All India United Democratic Front on Sunday announced that it will vote for...

Assam reports 672 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths
17 July 2022 6:28 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 17: Assam registered a nearly 5 per cent fall in new COVID-19 cases with 672 more...

