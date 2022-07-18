84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati

Opium worth Rs 2 crore seized in Guwahati Railway Station, 2 arrested

By The Assam Tribune
Opium worth Rs 2 crore seized in Guwahati Railway Station, 2 arrested
X

Guwahati, July 18: The Railway Police Force seized 2 kg of high-quality opium worth Rs 2 crore from two persons at Guwahati Railway Station.

As per sources, during routine search operations across the railway station, the opium was recovered by the police force.

Meanwhile, two persons have been detained at the Guwahati railway station.

The detained men were supposed to carry the opium from Dimapur to Bihar.

The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Huge quantities of brown sugar and heroin seized in Assam

Huge quantities of brown sugar and heroin seized in Assam

Assam reports three COVID-19 deaths, 149 new cases

Assam reports three COVID-19 deaths, 149 new cases

Rehabilitation of flood victims first priority, says new Cachar DC

Rehabilitation of flood victims first priority, says new Cachar DC

Next Story
Similar Posts
Prez election polling underway in Assam; over 50 pc of MLAs cast votes
18 July 2022 8:44 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jun 18: Polling for the presidential election is underway in Assam with over 50 per cent...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

AIUDF to support Yashwant Sinha in presidential election
17 July 2022 10:12 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 17: The All India United Democratic Front on Sunday announced that it will vote for...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam reports 672 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths
17 July 2022 6:28 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 17: Assam registered a nearly 5 per cent fall in new COVID-19 cases with 672 more...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

FIR lodged against Mahua Moitra in Assam for 'Gogoi' tweet
16 July 2022 7:00 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 16: An FIR has been filed against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in Assam for...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Woman arrested in Hatigaon for selling marijuana
16 July 2022 5:43 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 16: The Hatigaon police have nabbed a woman, Mayuri Begum from Sijubari area in...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam reports 707 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths
15 July 2022 6:32 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 15: Assam has reported 707 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in the last five months,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Man jumps to death from Saraighat bridge
14 July 2022 9:29 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 14: A man died by suicide by jumping from the old Saraighat bridge in Guwahati. The...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Two youths threatens on duty traffic police in Guwahati
13 July 2022 11:14 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 13: Two youths allegedly threatened a traffic policeman in Guwahati Club area last...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

434 Covid cases in Assam, highest since Feb 7
13 July 2022 6:59 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 13: Assam registered 434 more coronavirus cases on Wednesday, an over 26 per cent rise...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam floods damaged 30,000 to 40,000 houses, says CM Himanta
9 July 2022 6:45 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 9: As many as 30,000 to 40,000 houses were damaged in Assam due to the recent massive...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

32-year-old youth dies by suicide in Guwahati's Odalbakra
8 July 2022 7:35 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 8: A 32-year-old man allegedly jumped to his death from the second floor of his...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

65-year-old man molests minor in Guwahati
4 July 2022 6:47 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 4: A heinous incident came to light as a 12-year-old girl was molested by an elderly...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Climate change, poor planning: Decoding Assam's mounting flood ferocity
3 July 2022 8:53 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 3: Every year, around this time, life comes to a complete standstill in Assam, pounded...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Opium worth Rs 2 crore seized in Guwahati Railway Station, 2 arrested

Guwahati, July 18: The Railway Police Force seized 2 kg of high-quality opium worth Rs 2 crore from two persons at Guwahati Railway Station.

As per sources, during routine search operations across the railway station, the opium was recovered by the police force.

Meanwhile, two persons have been detained at the Guwahati railway station.

The detained men were supposed to carry the opium from Dimapur to Bihar.

The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Huge quantities of brown sugar and heroin seized in Assam

Huge quantities of brown sugar and heroin seized in Assam

Assam reports three COVID-19 deaths, 149 new cases

Assam reports three COVID-19 deaths, 149 new cases

Rehabilitation of flood victims first priority, says new Cachar DC

Rehabilitation of flood victims first priority, says new Cachar DC

Similar Posts
Prez election polling underway in Assam; over 50 pc of MLAs cast votes
18 July 2022 8:44 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jun 18: Polling for the presidential election is underway in Assam with over 50 per cent...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

AIUDF to support Yashwant Sinha in presidential election
17 July 2022 10:12 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 17: The All India United Democratic Front on Sunday announced that it will vote for...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam reports 672 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths
17 July 2022 6:28 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 17: Assam registered a nearly 5 per cent fall in new COVID-19 cases with 672 more...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

FIR lodged against Mahua Moitra in Assam for 'Gogoi' tweet
16 July 2022 7:00 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 16: An FIR has been filed against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in Assam for...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Woman arrested in Hatigaon for selling marijuana
16 July 2022 5:43 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 16: The Hatigaon police have nabbed a woman, Mayuri Begum from Sijubari area in...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam reports 707 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths
15 July 2022 6:32 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 15: Assam has reported 707 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in the last five months,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Man jumps to death from Saraighat bridge
14 July 2022 9:29 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 14: A man died by suicide by jumping from the old Saraighat bridge in Guwahati. The...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Two youths threatens on duty traffic police in Guwahati
13 July 2022 11:14 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 13: Two youths allegedly threatened a traffic policeman in Guwahati Club area last...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

434 Covid cases in Assam, highest since Feb 7
13 July 2022 6:59 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 13: Assam registered 434 more coronavirus cases on Wednesday, an over 26 per cent rise...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam floods damaged 30,000 to 40,000 houses, says CM Himanta
9 July 2022 6:45 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 9: As many as 30,000 to 40,000 houses were damaged in Assam due to the recent massive...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

32-year-old youth dies by suicide in Guwahati's Odalbakra
8 July 2022 7:35 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 8: A 32-year-old man allegedly jumped to his death from the second floor of his...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

65-year-old man molests minor in Guwahati
4 July 2022 6:47 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 4: A heinous incident came to light as a 12-year-old girl was molested by an elderly...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Climate change, poor planning: Decoding Assam's mounting flood ferocity
3 July 2022 8:53 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 3: Every year, around this time, life comes to a complete standstill in Assam, pounded...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X