Opium worth Rs 2 crore seized in Guwahati Railway Station, 2 arrested

Guwahati, July 18: The Railway Police Force seized 2 kg of high-quality opium worth Rs 2 crore from two persons at Guwahati Railway Station.

As per sources, during routine search operations across the railway station, the opium was recovered by the police force.

Meanwhile, two persons have been detained at the Guwahati railway station.

The detained men were supposed to carry the opium from Dimapur to Bihar.