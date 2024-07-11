Open footpaths posing great risk for commuters in Guwahati

Guwahati, Jul 11: Days after the tragic incident where an eight-year-old boy named Avinash died after falling into an open drain, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has still not opened its eyes.

The footpaths in Guwahati have become a great risk for pedestrians, as many of them are in terrible condition, with missing slabs and uneven surfaces posing a great threat to commuters.



Recently, a commuter in Guwahati on Thursday highlighted the open iron slabs on the footpath, which pose a huge risk to the general public.



The resident was on his morning walk when he witnessed the open footpath in Guwahati’s Ganeshguri area.



On July 4, Avinash was swept away in a drain amid heavy rainfall in Guwahati’s Bamunimaidam area.



The whole incident rocked the state, with people questioning the authorities' careless behaviour of leaving drains open.



The question here also arises: How many more Avinash will have to die to take the necessary measures by the authorities?

