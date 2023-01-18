Open discussion held at private school in Guwahati after trans student faces bullying

Guwahati, Jan 18: In an effort to educate people about the issues of trans people and create awareness among the masses, an open discussion was held at a private school in Guwahati.

This comes after a ninth grade student who identify herself as a trans woman, faced bullying from her fellow students. However, she did not sit back lamenting about it, but reached out to people associated with the cause of spreading awareness on LGBTQ community.

The student reached out to Milin Dutta, founder of Anaajoree in the hope of getting a solution to her problem. After a series of discussions, an open discussion took place at the school which highlighted some of the major issues the community has to struggle in their day-to-day life.

LGBTQ activist and storyteller Rituparna, Dr.Shristi Kumari, Medical officer; parents of the student; Rishav Thakur, Anthropology Ph.D. Scholar from New York University; Swagata Borah from Anaajoree; and teachers from the school were present in the discussion.

While sharing her concerns, the student said that she is losing interest in going to school because of verbal abuse, mis-gendering and misnaming from fellow students. She also shared that inappropriate questioning from her fellow students makes her feel depressed and that brings suicidal thoughts. She, along with her parents, decided to fight against all the odds and speak up. The student who wants to dress like a girl also wants to be accepted as a girl by the society.

Rituparna, who is leading a campaign called, "No More Holding My Pee", talked about gender dysphoria. She shared that every transgender person is different from each other. She also talked about the NALSA Judgement of 2014, which allows a person to identify themselves as who they are, she also shared about means to address and how to deal with transgender students at school.

Milin Dutta, also shared his story to encourage the student and make the teachers understand some of the general trans issues.

While sharing her views that transwomen should be identified as women and transmen should be identify as men, the parents of the student requested the school authorities not to punish the students for abuse, but to teach them and make them aware about the issue.

Dr Shristi Kumari shared that when she opened up about herself, her father didn't accept her for the first time. In school she was bullied by fellow mates, but her school teachers were supportive and today her gender doesn't define her identity and she is a productive community member.

Dr. Mythili Hazarika who is a psychologist by profession urged the attendees to support the family members who are struggling with gender inequality due to gender issues through a video message. She said bullying in school must go under ragging. Whatever happened to the student in her school is inhumane, asking her to open her bra, and to show her body parts pushed her to the level of suicidal thoughts. It is a fact that LGBTQ people have 8 times higher suicidal tendencies than other people. She suggested the teachers to teach the students to be more supportive towards the student.

Like any other people, transgender community people also go through problems with hormones, and physical, and mental changes.

The speakers suggested the school authorities to let the student participate where she wants to participate, open a section in library for gender and sexuality book, and to have more healthy and open discussion on gender and sexuality. The group also requested the teachers to teach all the biology lessons so that the students understand their bodies.

Meanwhile, the school teachers who are concerned about the student’s well-being affirmed that they will do whatever is needed for her bright future. The school management showed a positive approach and is working for a friendly environment for the student.