Only Congress has truly respected state’s indigenous communities: Jitendra Singh

Guwahati, Mar 31:With just two days left for the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) election, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in charge of Assam Jitendra Singh said senior leaders of the party have hit the campaign trail.

Singh, following the State Congress's Political Affairs Committee meeting held in Guwahati’s Rajiv Bhawan, claimed that only the Congress party has given respect to the indigenous communities of Assam.

"The autonomous councils were constituted when the Congress was in power. The BJP is now diluting the rights of the indigenous communities. The RSS ideology is encroaching upon the rights of the local people of Assam," Singh said.

Notably, the meeting was attended by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in charge of Assam, Jitendra Singh; Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah; Deputy Leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi; Lok Sabha members Pradyut Bordoloi and Rakibul Hussain; and other senior leaders.

Various issues, including the forthcoming panchayat polls and organisational matters, were discussed at the meeting.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Singh accused the BJP-led state government of resorting to intimidatory tactics against its political opponents and the media.

"There is an attack on freedom of the press and freedom of expression. Journalists are being put behind bars for asking tough questions. Individuals have been jailed for social media posts. An atmosphere of fear and intimidation is being created in Assam," he said.

He alleged that the names of members of opposition political parties are being removed from the list of beneficiaries of social welfare schemes.

He also claimed that the residents of Guwahati are not receiving even basic civic amenities.





By

Staff Reporter