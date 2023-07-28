Online fraudsters try to dupe city-based lawyer in Guwahati

Guwahati, July 28: In another online fraud attempt, a city based lawyer was allegedly on the verge of being a victim but was saved in the nick of time.

The incident occurred when the victim received a text message asking him to link his APDCL consumer number with GMC holding number in order to avoid power disconnection of his apartment.

Without being realizing that he was being duped, the APDCL customer followed the instruction and even went on to share the OTP. Fortunately, he realized that it was fraud and immediately informed APDCL and the bank.

Later, the bank blocked the phishing attempt and the fraud was adverted.

Police said that many cases where fraudsters introduced themselves as government officials have come to the fore.

“It is high time that people become conscious about such online frauds. At no cost should anyone share their OTP. No agency or official -- be it a banker or anybody else -- is authorized to ask for OTP numbers,” a police source said.