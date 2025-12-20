One killed, another critical as dumper hits motorcycle on NH-27 at Sonapur

Jorabat, Dec 20: A tragic road accident on National Highway-27 at Sonapur today claimed the life of a young motorcyclist and left another critically injured.

The deceased has been identified as Binod Rahang, a resident of Sonapur Jogdol. The injured rider, Akash Rabha, sustained severe injuries and was rushed in a critical condition to the Sonapur District Hospital for emergency treatment.

According to police sources, the incident occurred near the Sonapur College gate when the two youths were travelling on a KTM motorcycle from Jorabat towards Sonapur. A speeding dumper, moving in the same direction, reportedly rammed into the motorcycle from behind with great force, triggering the fatal crash. Binod Rahang died on the spot due to the impact.

Following the accident, the dumper driver fled the scene, leaving the victims behind. Traffic police from Sonapur reached the spot soon after, initiated preliminary inquiries, and launched a search to trace the absconding vehicle.

An investigation into the incident is under way.