One held for drunk driving after car hits several vehicles in Guwahati

Guwahati, July 29: Several two-wheelers and four-wheelers were rammed after a vehicle hit them near Christian Basti area in Guwahati.

As per sources, the driver of the vehicle identified as Pranay Phukan was under the influence of alcohol, and was arrested by the Bhangagarh police.

The vehicle bearing registration number AS01BR 4115 caused the accident.

After Phukan was held by the police he introduced himself as a leader of Bir Lachit Sena and created ruckus at the Bhangagarh Traffic Police Station. He was later handed over to Dispur Police.

Meanwhile, members from Bir Lachit Sena denied the person's association with the group and said that appropriate action will be taken against him.