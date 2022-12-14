84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati

One held by Guwahati Police for smuggling drugs in ambulance

By The Assam Tribune
One held by Guwahati Police for smuggling drugs in ambulance
X

Guwahati, Dec 14: Contrabands worth over Rs 14 crore were seized by Guwahati Police on Tuesday night after an ambulance was intercepted by the cops.

As per sources, the ambulance was used to transport illegal drugs that are estimated to be worth over Rs 14 crore. The seized package included 200 grams of heroin and 50,000 Yaba tablets.

An operation led by Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Partha Sarathi Mahanta and ADCP Kalyan Pathak was conducted following which an ambulance bearing registration number MN-03C-0037 which was coming from Manipur was seized.

JCP Mahanta further said that a peddler, identified as Mirajaul Islam, has been arrested and further investigation is underway.


The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Next Story
Similar Posts
One held by Guwahati Police for smuggling drugs in ambulance

Guwahati, Dec 14: Contrabands worth over Rs 14 crore were seized by Guwahati Police on Tuesday night after an ambulance was intercepted by the cops.

As per sources, the ambulance was used to transport illegal drugs that are estimated to be worth over Rs 14 crore. The seized package included 200 grams of heroin and 50,000 Yaba tablets.

An operation led by Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Partha Sarathi Mahanta and ADCP Kalyan Pathak was conducted following which an ambulance bearing registration number MN-03C-0037 which was coming from Manipur was seized.

JCP Mahanta further said that a peddler, identified as Mirajaul Islam, has been arrested and further investigation is underway.


The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Similar Posts
X
X