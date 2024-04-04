One detained with 1.4 kg fake gold in Guwahati

Guwahati, April 4: In a significant operation, the Special Task Force (STF) Assam recovered one suspected fake gold weighing 1.489 kg in Guwahati’s Garchuk area on Thursday afternoon.

According to sources, the STF carried out a raid at ISBT based on reliable input regarding the dealing of fake gold. The operation resulted in the recovery of one suspected fake gold in boat shape, two mobile phones, Rs. 700 cash, and the apprehension of one person.

The accused has been identified as Mohammed Jakir Hussain Ali (31), a resident of North Lakhimpur.

Earlier in March, the Special Task Force (STF) Assam detained two individuals involved with Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) worth Rs. 50,000 in Guwahati.

The STF team had raided a residence at Pub Sarania under Chandmari PS, where the following two persons were found dealing with FICN machines.

According to the information received, the duo was residing at the residence as tenants.

Apart from the fake currency, the STF team also recovered mobile phones, one Honda Dio scooter, and a Wagonr VXI.

The accused duo have been identified as Saifuddin Suja from Lakhimpur district and Debraj Karmakar from Bongaigaon district.