One dead, two injured during excavation work at Guwahati Refinery

Guwahati, Jun 10: A tragic incident took place in Guwahati on Saturday where a labourer died during an excavation work in Guwahati Refinery.

As per sources, a heap of soil fell on the labourers during the ongoing work where one labourer, identified as Karim Ali, who was rushed to Apollo Hospital was declared dead by the doctors while two others, Abdul Malik and Rajani Kalita, are critically injured and under treatment at the hospital.

It may be mentioned that a number of labourers were engaged in excavation work of the Nikon project at the refinery.

Meanwhile, the refinery staffs have demanded compensation for the families of the affected.