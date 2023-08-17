One dead in road mishap in Guwahati

Guwahati, August 17: In a tragic incident, a man was allegedly killed in a road mishap in Jalukbari area of Guwahati on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Sahadat Hussain who hails from Hatigaon area of the city.

The incident occurred when Hussain was on his way towards Jalukbari from Seventh mile.

Following the accident, he was severely injured and was rushed to the hospital but the doctors declared him dead.