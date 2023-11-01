One arrested for printing, circulating fake Indian currency in Guwahati

Guwahati, Nov 1: In a significant operation targeting the illicit dealing and distribution of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam conducted a raid at the Comfort Home Hotel near Maharshi Vidya Mandir School in Lalmati, under Basistha Police Station. The operation, which took place on the evening of October 31, resulted in a substantial recovery of counterfeit currency and related equipment used in the printing of fake currency notes.

The recovered items include a total of 280 counterfeit notes in the denomination of Rs. 500, two mobile phones, a FICN printing machine, 21 sparkling tapes, two transparent book covers, an HP Deskjet 2332 printer, one ream of white A-4 size paper and several other elements used in the printing of fake currency notes.

During the operation, one accused involved in the production and circulation of counterfeit currency notes, identified as Najrul Mazumdar, aged 35 years was apprehended by the police.

Necessary legal actions are currently underway.