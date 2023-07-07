One arrested for involvement in fake currency case in Guwahati

Guwahati, Jul 7: The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police on Thursday seized a huge amount of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) in Guwahati, near ISBT bypass.

Acting on a tip off, a team lead by Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IPS, DIG (STF), Assam, an operation was conducted on July 5 in Guwahati where a person, identified as Md. Sahanoor Islam aged 28 years, involved in illegal activities relating to fake Indian currency notes (FICN) was arrested.

Furthermore, after spot interrogation, search operation was conducted at the house of the accused person located at Ahom Gaon, Guwahati, where stack of photostated Indian currency notes of 500 denominations and stack of blank white papers of resembling to the size & shape of Indian currency notes of 500 denominations were recovered.

Moreover, the investigation also revealed that the accused is a scammer who lures people and provides double the amount of FICN against original Indian currency notes when one comes to him for exchange.

Following the investigation it has also come to fore that there are more people in his gang that runs the illegal business.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the accused at the STF police station under sections 120(B)/489(A)/489(C)/489(D) IPC also a vehicle used by the accused four mobile phones and a pistol-look-alike lighter were also seized from his possession.



Further investigation is underway to identify and nab other members of the gang.